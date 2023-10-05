Discharge from Mettur dam reduced

October 05, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Salem

Water level at Mettur dam stood at 33.58 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet on Thursday. The storage level stood at 9.02 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 1,004 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 1,514 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation was reduced to 4,000 cusecs from 6,500 cusecs.

Salem Corporation collects ₹2 crore in property tax

Following the announcement of 5% or ₹5,000 incentive for people paying property tax before October 31, as many as 5,660 people paid property tax to the tune of ₹2 crore in Salem Corporation, and an incentive was given to them, said Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander in a release. He said people can pay their property tax online at https://tnurbanepay.tn.gov.in.

Officials seize food items prepared in unhygienic manner

The food safety officials raided 69 hotels and restaurants on Three Roads, at Hasthampatti, Dadagapatti, Ammapet, Panamarathupatti, Gangavalli, Omalur, Vazhapadi, and Nangavalli in Salem on Thursday. During the raid, the officials seized and destroyed 75 kg of food items, including meat, idly, and noodles that were prepared in an unhygienic manner. The officials also seized 11.1 kg of banned plastic items and 1.35 kg of gutka, and levied ₹24,000 fine on eight hotels.

Man gets four years imprisonment in Salem

The District Mahila Court in Salem on Thursday sentenced a man to undergo four years imprisonment in an attempt to murder case. P. Bhupathi Rajan (33) of Thokkiyampalayam near Vazhapadi, was living separately from his wife Anandha Selvi (22) following a family dispute in 2016. Anandha Selvi was living at her parents’ house in the same village. On February 23, 2017, Bhupathi Rajan went to his father-in-law’s house and attacked Anandha Selvi with a sickle. She sustained injuries and the Vazhapadi police registered an attempt to murder case. On Thursday, the court found Bhupathi Rajan guilty and awarded him four years of imprisonment, and imposed a fine of ₹1,000.

