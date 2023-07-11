Discharge from Mettur Dam reduced

July 11, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Salem

The amount of water discharged from the Mettur Dam was reduced on Tuesday. The dam’s water level stood at 80.29 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 42.24 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 198 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 152 cusecs. The discharged for delta irrigation was reduced to 10,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs due to a reduction in delta demand.

Salem receives 83.60 mm of rainfall

Salem district received 83.60 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The average rainfall was 5.23 mm. Thalaivasal received the highest amount of 13 mm rainfall, followed by Veeraganur and Kadayampatti 12 mm each, Gangavalli and Kariyakovil 7 mm each, Anaimaduvu 6 mm, Attur 5.6 mm, Yercaud 4.8 mm, Thammampatti 4 mm, Pethanaickenpalayam and omalur 3 mm each, Salem 2.6 mm, Edappadi 2.4 mm, and Sankagiri 1.2 mm of rainfall.

Valuables stolen from houses in Salem

Burglars broke into two houses at the Salem Steel Plant staff quarters at Mohan Nagar’s second gate and reportedly took away cash and jewellery on Tuesday. A sum of ₹30,000 was reported stolen from L. Erwin’s house, and three sovereigns of jewellery and ₹20,000 cash from A. Alagumani’s house. Besides, the burglars attempted to burgle five other houses, but they could not succeed. The Steel Plant police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

Boy thrown into the Cauvery rescued, man held

A four-year-old boy, who was thrown into Cauvery river, was rescued by the police on Tuesday. S. Loganathan (28), a construction worker residing at Vellalapalayam near Koneripatti, lodged a complaint with Thevur police on Monday that his son Sivakarthick went missing from home. He suspected that M. Lakshmanan (43) of the same locality could be the reason as there was enmity between them. The police nabbed Lakshmanan on Monday night. On inquiry, he said that he threw the boy into Cauvery river, which flows near the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police and relatives of the boy searched for him, and on Tuesday morning, they found the boy unconscious in a banana farm on the bank of the river. They took him to the Thevur Primary Health Centre where he was given first aid. The boy was said to be doing fine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.