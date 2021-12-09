Discharge from Mettur dam reduced

SALEM

09 December 2021 23:28 IST

The discharge from Mettur dam was reduced on Thursday following decrease in inflow to the dam.

According to officials from Public Works Department, at 8 a.m., water level at the dam remained at 120ft and the storage was 93,470 tmcft. The dam received an inflow of 12,400 cusecs and 12,000 cusecs was discharged into River Cauvery and 400 cusecs was released through East-West canal. By 4 p.m., the inflow reduced to 9,400 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs was released into the Cauvery.

At Bhavani Sagar dam, at 8 a.m., water level was 104.63ft . The dam received an inflow of 4,324 cusecs. The discharge was 1,500 cusecs through Lower Bhavani Project canal, 500 cusecs through Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs was released into River Bhavani.

