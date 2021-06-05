Discharge from Mettur dam reduced

Salem

05 June 2021 22:37 IST

The discharge from Mettur dam for drinking water purposes was reduced from 2,000 cusecs to 750 cusecs on Saturday evening. According to officials from Public Works Department, the discharge was reduced due to recent rain. Water level at the dam on Saturday was 96.9 ft against a total scale of 120ft. The storage was 60,896 tmcft and the dam received an inflow of 555 cusecs.

