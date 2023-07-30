HamberMenu
Discharge from Mettur Dam increases

July 30, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The amount of water discharged from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 14,000 cusecs on Sunday evening. The dam’s water level stood at 65.60 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 29.03 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam reduced to 13,104 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 13,839 cusecs. In the evening, the inflow reduced to 11,342 cusecs. However, water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation increased to 14,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs.

Man killed in land dispute in Dharmapuri

A 60-year-old farmers was murdered by his relative on Satuday. P. Pooncholai of Solakottai near Mathikonpalayam in Dharmapuri district, and his relative P. Vishwanathan (63) had differences over a land issue. On Saturday evening, a quarrel erupted between them, and Vishwanathan allegedly stabbed Pooncholai with a knife. The local residents admitted Pooncholai at the Dharmapuri Government Hospital, where he died. The Mathikonpalayam police registered a case and arrested Vishwanathan on Sunday.

