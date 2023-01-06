ADVERTISEMENT

Discharge from Mettur dam increases to 12,000 cusecs

January 06, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The water discharged from Mettur dam for delta irrigation was increased to 12,000 cusecs on Friday.

The dam’s water level stood at 116.53 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage stood at 88.04 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 3,165 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 3,123 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the Cauvery River via the dam and powerhouse tunnel has been increased from 10,000 cusecs to 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through east-west bank canals is maintained at 400 cusecs.

