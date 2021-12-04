Discharge from Mettur dam increased

SALEM/Erode

04 December 2021 23:50 IST

The discharge from Mettur dam was increased on Saturday.

According to officials from Public Works Department, at 8 a.m., water level at the dam was 120ft and the dam had a storage of 93,470 tmcft.

The dam received an inflow of 13,500 cusecs and 13,000 cusecs was released into Cauvery river and 500 cusecs through East-West canal.

The inflow of the dam increased around noon. The dam received an inflow of 15,400 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs was released into Cauvery river and 400 cusecs through East-West canal.

Bhavanisagar dam

Water level at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district continues to be maintained at 104.50 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet on Saturday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the reservoir was 4,484 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into the River Bhavani and 2,000 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal.

The storage was 32.37 tmcft against the total capacity of 32.80 tmcft.

Public Works Department officials said since rainfall in the catchment areas had reduced, the inflow dropped from over 7,000 cusecs on Friday to less than 5,000 cusecs on Saturday.