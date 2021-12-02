Discharge from Mettur dam increased

The discharge from Mettur dam was increased to 10,500 cusecs on Thursday evening.

According to officials from Public Works Department, at 8 a.m., water level in the dam was 120ft and the dam received an inflow of 9,500 cusecs. The storage was 93,470 tmc ft and 9,000 cusecs was released into River Cauvery and 500 cusecs through East-West canal.

At 4 p.m., the inflow increased to 10,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs was released into the Cauvery and the discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 500 cusecs.

Our Staff Reporter from Erode adds

Following rain in the catchment areas, the inflow into Bhavanisagar Dam continues to be over 9,500 cusecs throughout the day on Thursday.

At 2 p.m., the inflow into the reservoir was 9,523 cusecs while the discharge was 7,700 cusecs into River Bhavani and 1,800 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal. Water level stood at 104.50 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The discharge into Kalingarayan Canal and Arakankottai-Thadapalli canals was stopped. The storage was 32.37 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.800 tmc ft.

Public Works Department officials said water level continued to be maintained at 104.50 feet from Wednesday and hence the entire inflow was discharged into the river. “Since rain continues in the catchment areas, the inflow stood over 9,000 cusecs,” they said and added that discharge would be decided based on the inflow.