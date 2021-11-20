Discharge from Mettur dam increased

SALEM

20 November 2021 23:44 IST

The discharge from Mettur dam was increased from late hours of Friday.

According to officials from Public Works Department, the water level at the dam remained at 120.10 ft. At 8 a.m, the storage was 93,630 tmcft and the dam received an inflow of 65,000 cusecs. Equal amount of water was released into River Cauvery through power houses and Ellis Saddle surplus gates and 200 cusecs through East-West canal.

