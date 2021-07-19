Discharge from Mettur dam increased

SALEM

19 July 2021 22:39 IST

The discharge from Mettur dam to Cauvery river was increased to 12,000 cusecs from Monday evening.

According to PWD officials, the dam received an inflow of 12,804 cusecs. Water level at the dam was 72.61ft against a total scale of 120ft.

The storage was 34,984 tmcft. The discharge from the dam was 5,000 cusecs at 8 a.m. and it was increased to 12,000 cusecs at 6 p.m.

