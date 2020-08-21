Discharge from Mettur dam increased

SALEM

21 August 2020 23:38 IST

The discharge from Mettur dam for irrigation in delta region has been increased to 18,000 cusecs from Friday afternoon.

According to officials from Public Works Department, water level in the dam was 99.81 ft against the full reservoir level of 120ft and the storage was 64,595 tmc. The inflow to the dam reduced from 34,366 cusecs on Thursday to 27,845 cusecs on Friday. The discharge into River Cauvery was increased to 18,000 cusecs from 16,500 cusecs owing to demand from farmers in delta region. The discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 500 cusecs.

Salem received meagre rainfall on Thursday and the average rainfall recorded in the district was 1.55 mm.