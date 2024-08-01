Discharge from Mettur Dam increased to 1.70 lakh cusecs, flood water enters houses in Namakkal district

Over 300 houses near River Cauvery at Komarapalayam and Pallipalayam in Namakal district were inundated on Thursday, following discharge of 1.70 lakh cusecs of water from Mettur Dam.

The dam’s water level and storage level stood at their full capacity of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. Inflow into the dam stood at 1,70,500 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam continued at 1.70 lakh cusecs at 4 p.m.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said that over 2.20 lakh cusecs are being discharged from the dams in Karnataka and at any time, the water may reach the dam. So the inflow into the dam will be completely discharged into Cauvery and district collectors in the Delta region have been warned.

On Thursday, Salem District Monitoring Officer P. Shankar and Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected precautionary measures taken at Mettur Dam and the life-saving equipment kept ready by the Fire and Rescue Service Department to meet exigencies. Mr. Shankar also inspected Thangamapuripattinam and Periyar Nagar, which are situated near the banks of the Cauvery. Mr. Shankar said that considering the amount of water discharged from the dam, the Revenue, Police, and Fire and Rescue Service departments are monitoring the situation round the clock.

Following heavy discharge into the river, 308 houses in Pallipalayam and Komarapalayam in Namakkal district and farm lands in Edappadi and Thevur in Salem district were inundated. At Pallipalayam and Komarapalayam, over 900 people residing near the river were evacuated and sheltered in nine camps. Medical camps have been set up for them. The police have ereted barricades and placed boards warning people from entering the river. The Namakkal District Monitoring Officer, M. Asia Mariam, and District Collector S. Uma monitored the camps on Thursday.

Sathasivam (35) of Pallipalayam, who fell into the river, was rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.