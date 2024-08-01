GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Discharge from Mettur Dam increased to 1.70 lakh cusecs, flood water enters houses in Namakkal district

Updated - August 01, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
With flood water entering over 50 houses near River Cauvery at Pallipalayam in Namakkal district on Thursday, 01 August 2024, people were shifted to relief camps.

With flood water entering over 50 houses near River Cauvery at Pallipalayam in Namakkal district on Thursday, 01 August 2024, people were shifted to relief camps. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Over 300 houses near River Cauvery at Komarapalayam and Pallipalayam in Namakal district were inundated on Thursday, following discharge of 1.70 lakh cusecs of water from Mettur Dam.

The dam’s water level and storage level stood at their full capacity of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. Inflow into the dam stood at 1,70,500 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam continued at 1.70 lakh cusecs at 4 p.m.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials said that over 2.20 lakh cusecs are being discharged from the dams in Karnataka and at any time, the water may reach the dam. So the inflow into the dam will be completely discharged into Cauvery and district collectors in the Delta region have been warned.

On Thursday, Salem District Monitoring Officer P. Shankar and Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi inspected precautionary measures taken at Mettur Dam and the life-saving equipment kept ready by the Fire and Rescue Service Department to meet exigencies. Mr. Shankar also inspected Thangamapuripattinam and Periyar Nagar, which are situated near the banks of the Cauvery. Mr. Shankar said that considering the amount of water discharged from the dam, the Revenue, Police, and Fire and Rescue Service departments are monitoring the situation round the clock.

Barricades being erected to prevent people from entering River Cauvery at Pallipalayam in Namakkal District on Thursday.

Barricades being erected to prevent people from entering River Cauvery at Pallipalayam in Namakkal District on Thursday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Following heavy discharge into the river, 308 houses in Pallipalayam and Komarapalayam in Namakkal district and farm lands in Edappadi and Thevur in Salem district were inundated. At Pallipalayam and Komarapalayam, over 900 people residing near the river were evacuated and sheltered in nine camps. Medical camps have been set up for them. The police have ereted barricades and placed boards warning people from entering the river. The Namakkal District Monitoring Officer, M. Asia Mariam, and District Collector S. Uma monitored the camps on Thursday.

Sathasivam (35) of Pallipalayam, who fell into the river, was rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.