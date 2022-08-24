Discharge from Mettur dam continues to be at 18,000 cusecs

The discharge of surplus water from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery was maintained at 18,000 cusecs here on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 18,000 cusecs and the surplus water was discharged through the tunnel power house to generate electricity. The water level stood at its full reservoir level of 120 feet, while the storage was maintained at its full capacity of 93.47 thousand million cubic feet.

Meanwhile, the water level in Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode district was 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 3,533 cusecs and the total surplus discharge was 2,000 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 800 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft, against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.