Discharge from Mettur dam continues to be at 18,000 cusecs

Staff Reporter SALEM
August 24, 2022 17:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The discharge of surplus water from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery was maintained at 18,000 cusecs here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 18,000 cusecs and the surplus water was discharged through the tunnel power house to generate electricity. The water level stood at its full reservoir level of 120 feet, while the storage was maintained at its full capacity of 93.47 thousand million cubic feet.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, the water level in Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode district was 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 3,533 cusecs and the total surplus discharge was 2,000 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 800 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, 500 cusecs into Kalingarayan canal and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft, against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Salem

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app