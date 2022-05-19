Discharge from KRP Dam increased

Water being released from one of the shutters of KRP dam in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Over 2,300 cusecs was released from KRP reservoir after the water level crossed 50.75 ft of its 52 ft capacity on Thursday. In its wake, the flood alert sounded along the banks of Thenpennai river for five districts continues.

The storage of the dam stood at 1,524.29 tmcft of its total 1,666.29 tmcft as of Thursday. The inflow was 2,000 cusecs as of Thursday evening, due to heavy inflow into and discharge from Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur.

The heavy rain in Bengaluru saw an increased inflow into Kelavarapali dam. The inflow was 1,040 cusecs and the same quantum of water was released from the dam.

The district witnessed an average rainfall of 13.4 mm with Pochampalli recording the highest rainfall of 40.2 mm.