Discharge from Bhavanisagar reservoir reduced

Staff Reporter
September 02, 2022 18:25 IST

The discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir that was 8,000 cusecs on Thursday was reduced to 5,000 cusecs here on Friday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 2 p.m., the inflow stood at 6,600 cusecs while the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and 8,000 cusecs into River Bhavani. The water level stood at 102 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

