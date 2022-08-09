Discharge from Bhavanisagar reservoir into River Bhavani maintained at 25,000 cusecs

August 09, 2022 17:55 IST

With inflow at Bhavanisagar reservoir continue to be over 25,000 cusecs, the discharge of surplus water into River Bhavani, was maintained at 25,000 cusecs, on Tuesday.

At 2 p.m., the inflow was 25,300 cusecs while the water level was maintained at 102 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

An official at the Water Resources Department said that 647 mm rainfall was recorded in areas that contribute to River Bhavani while 465 mm rainfall was recorded in areas that contribute to Moyar River. The reservoir is fed by these two rivers and the average inflow in the last 24 hours is 21,700 cusecs, the official said. The discharge from Pilloor into River Bhavani was reduced from 19,000 cusecs in the morning to 15,120 cusecs at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

