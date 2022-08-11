Coimbatore

Discharge from Bhavanisagar into River Bhavani at 15,000 cusecs

Staff ReporterAugust 11, 2022 17:57 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 17:57 IST

The discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir into River Bhavani continues to be maintained at 15,000 cusecs here on Thursday.

 At 3 p.m., the inflow stood at 15,100 cusecs while the water level was maintained at 102 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The storage was 30.21 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Officials of the Water Resources Department said that due to drop in rains in the catchment areas, the inflow also dropped from Wednesday and the average inflow in the last 24 hours was at 15,000 cusecs.

