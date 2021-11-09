Discharge from Bhavanisagar Dam stepped up

With the water level at Bhavanisagar Dam continuing to remain over 103 feet, against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet, discharge from the dam was increased to 10,000 cusecs on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, the inflow into the reservoir was 1,584 cusecs and the water level stood at 103.28 feet.

The storage was 31.36 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc. Discharge was 8,500 cusecs into River Bhavani and 1,500 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal.

Discharge into Kalingarayan Canal and Arakankottai-Thadapalli canals were stopped due to rain.

Meanwhile, a flood alert has been sounded to people living on the banks of River Bhavani at Periya Kodiveri, Akkarai Kodiveri, Nanjai Puliyampatti and a few other villages.

Tourists are banned from bathing at Kodiveri anicut in Gobichettipalayam taluk as there is heavy flow during the day.