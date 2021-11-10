Discharge from Bhavanisagar Dam reduced to 1,400 cusecs

Following drop in inflow on Wednesday, the discharge from Bhavanisagar Dam was reduced to 1,400 cusecs.

On Tuesday, the discharge was 10,000 cusecs.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the inflow to the dam was 1,442 cusecs. The water level stood at 103 feet, against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The storage was 31.13 thousand million cubic feet (tmc), against the capacity of 32.80 tmc. The discharge was 100 cusecs into River Bhavani and 1,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. Discharge into Kalingarayan Canal and Arakankottai-Thadapalli canals has been stopped due to rain.

Meanwhile, officials continued to warn people residing in low-lying areas along River Bhavani. The discharge could be stepped up if there was an increase in the inflow, they said. People were asked to stay away from the river.