‘Discard plastic waste responsibly in Yercaud’

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav advised the people visiting Yercaud during the summer season to discard plastic waste responsibly and warned of stern legal action against those dumping waste in forest areas.

Mr. Abhinav inaugurated a plastic cleaning event organised by the Salem Nature Club along the Yercaud Ghat Road on Saturday. Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Thaiyalnayakee and Assistant Conservator of Forests S. Kannan took part in the event.

Over 100 persons, including volunteers and police personnel, took part in the cleaning drive. The volunteers cleaned waste along the ghat road from police check-post to first view point, about 3 km as part of the activity. The volunteers cleared about 100 kg of plastic waste and 300 kg of plastic bottles.

The Police Superintendent also unveiled an awareness board placed along the ghat road by the Salem District Police.

Mr. Abhinav advised the public not to carry disposable plastic materials to Yercaud. He added that such materials would be seized at the police check-post in the foothills. He also advised the public to dispose of waste in bins and not to throw them in forest areas.