Disaster response drill held in Dharmapuri

As part of the South-West Monsoon preparedness by the district administration, a drill on disaster response was held here under the aegis of the district Fire and Rescue Services jointly with the disaster management agency here on Monday.

The drill entailed an orientation on the adequate response to a disaster, the time taken to respond, protection, prevention and rescue.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel demonstrated on how fire ought to be put out to prevent its spread; on how to rescue persons trapped under rubble and debris; how to respond and rescue to save accident injured, among others.

The drill witnessed demonstration of the use of high-end equipment including metal cutters for the rescue of persons under debris and rubble; fibre boats and jackets for the rescue of people caught in floods; scaling of high buildings to put out fire; and wood cutting equipment to the aid of rescue.

The drill was carried out in the presence of Collector K. Shanthi. Assistant District Officer, Fire and Rescue Services T. Anand was present