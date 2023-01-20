ADVERTISEMENT

Disaster preparedness measures reviewed in the Nilgiris

January 20, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Chief Secretary S.K. Prabhakar and the Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith inspecting equipment used during rescue and emergency operations in the Nilgiris. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Additional Chief Secretary S.K. Prabhakar inspected preparedness measures being undertaken by the government departments to face any emergencies that may arise during the South West and North East monsoons in the Nilgiris on Friday.

Mr. Prabhakar said municipalities, town panchayats, Highways Department, Public Works Department and other departments need to be prepared to face the challenges that may arise during the monsoon season in 2023. He urged the departments to expedite completion of pending infrastructure works well before the monsoon.

He also urged the revenue and disaster management department to ensure that the government staff were trained to meet the challenges posed by natural disasters in the district and how to manage emergencies.

Mr. Prabhakar also said funds set aside for repair works to infrastructure damaged during the rain should be used effectively in mitigating future extreme weather events. He inspected equipment used by fire and rescue services personnel and first responders during rescue operations. He applauded the efforts of the government workers and officers in dealing with emergencies during the monsoons in the Nilgiris last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Prabhakar inspected the additional collectorate in Udhagamandalam where he checked whether schemes meant for the public from the revenue department were being implemented successfully and effectively. He also visited the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department office. Mr. Prabhakar and the Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith planted saplings at the additional collectorate premises in Fingerpost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US