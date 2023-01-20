Disaster preparedness measures reviewed in the Nilgiris

January 20, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Additional Chief Secretary S.K. Prabhakar inspected preparedness measures being undertaken by the government departments to face any emergencies that may arise during the South West and North East monsoons in the Nilgiris on Friday.

Mr. Prabhakar said municipalities, town panchayats, Highways Department, Public Works Department and other departments need to be prepared to face the challenges that may arise during the monsoon season in 2023. He urged the departments to expedite completion of pending infrastructure works well before the monsoon.

He also urged the revenue and disaster management department to ensure that the government staff were trained to meet the challenges posed by natural disasters in the district and how to manage emergencies.

Mr. Prabhakar also said funds set aside for repair works to infrastructure damaged during the rain should be used effectively in mitigating future extreme weather events. He inspected equipment used by fire and rescue services personnel and first responders during rescue operations. He applauded the efforts of the government workers and officers in dealing with emergencies during the monsoons in the Nilgiris last year.

Mr. Prabhakar inspected the additional collectorate in Udhagamandalam where he checked whether schemes meant for the public from the revenue department were being implemented successfully and effectively. He also visited the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department office. Mr. Prabhakar and the Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith planted saplings at the additional collectorate premises in Fingerpost.

