Disaster management meeting held in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri

22 June 2021 21:00 IST

A consultative meeting on the preparedness for the South West monsoon was organised here under the aegis of Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy on Tuesday.

The Collector urged the officials to download TNSMART App and DAMINI app for forecasts on rain, thunder storm, cyclone, floods in order to be better prepared to meet an emergency.

Dr. Reddy called upon the concerned line departments to take pre-emptive measures to avoid monsoon related disasters. In the line of actions to be taken, the Collector directed officials to remove encroachments on water bodies. Sluices and shutters of dams shall be inspected and waterways shall be cleared of silt.

Advertising

Advertising

Temporary shelters would be prepared and kept ready for evacuations. Bridges and culverts would also be inspected for repair works to ensure free flow of water.

Officials were also asked to liaise with hospitals, organisations, civil society groups and forge cooperation to deal with monsoon related disaster management.

Departments concerned were also asked to be prepared with earthmovers, electric wood cutters, vehicles, motorised boats, and other necessary equipment needed to deal with monsoon related emergency.

Public would be made aware of the impending storm or heavy rain through loud speakers and public announcements would be made to keep people indoors and avoid casualties of humans and animals. Temporary shelters would be prepared in a way that COVID-19 protocols could be followed. He also called for adequate boarding arrangements to accommodate central and state relief troops, as and when required.