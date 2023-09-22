Disaster management drill held at Erode railway yard

September 22, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Salem Division of Southern Railway conducted a joint drill with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) here to check the efficiency of various railway departments in rescue and relief operations during emergencies.

An accident-like scenario was created at the Erode railway yard and two coaches were derailed and an alert was sounded. On hearing the siren, various departments of the railway began their operation. The incident was communicated to the concerned authorities and NDRF in Arakkonam was alerted. Medical team from Railway Hospital, Erode, and staff of operating, mechanical, signal, electrical, engineering and Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police departments rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations as per laid down procedures. The response of the various teams involved and their efficiency in rescue and relief operations was recorded and analysed.

Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division; P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager; P. Dakshina Moorthy, Divisional Safety Officer; S. Vaithiyalingam, Deputy Commandant, NDRF/Arakkonam; railway officials, and staff were present during the exercise.