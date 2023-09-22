HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Disaster management drill held at Erode railway yard

September 22, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Railway personnel involved in rescue and relief operation during a disaster management drill in Erode on Friday.

Railway personnel involved in rescue and relief operation during a disaster management drill in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

 The Salem Division of Southern Railway conducted a joint drill with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) here to check the efficiency of various railway departments in rescue and relief operations during emergencies. 

An accident-like scenario was created at the Erode railway yard and two coaches were derailed and an alert was sounded. On hearing the siren, various departments of the railway began their operation. The incident was communicated to the concerned authorities and NDRF in Arakkonam was alerted. Medical team from Railway Hospital, Erode, and staff of operating, mechanical, signal, electrical, engineering and Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police departments rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations as per laid down procedures. The response of the various teams involved and their efficiency in rescue and relief operations was recorded and analysed.

Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division; P. Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager; P. Dakshina Moorthy, Divisional Safety Officer; S. Vaithiyalingam, Deputy Commandant, NDRF/Arakkonam; railway officials, and staff were present during the exercise. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.