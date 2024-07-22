Disaster management and dengue prevention meeting held

District Collector K.M. Sarayu chaired a disaster preparedness meeting along with a dengue prevention consultative meeting with the line departments here at the Collectorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting, held with the participation of the revenue, fire and rescue services, rural development agency, police, Public Works Department, health and family welfare, ascertained interventions by the various agencies and departments in dengue prevention and control.

Collector Sarayu instructed local bodies and related departments to carry out field inspections to steam the spread of dengue. Officials were instructed to address complaints of water logging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government, taluk hospitals and primary health centres were asked to stock up on the requisite medicines and private medical stores were warned against dispensing medicines without prescriptions.

Collector Sarayu also instructed the Revenue Department to identify vulnerable areas to address flooding and make arrangements for community relief centres in the event of flooding and inundations. Officials were instructed to ensure easy availability of earthmovers, wood-cutting equipment, water pump motors, and generators to address flood-related vulnerabilities.

The School Education Department was asked to address issues like waterlogging and breeding of disease-causing larvae at school compounds. TANGEDCO staff have also been instructed to identify low-lying lines and take remedial measures to prevent any mishaps.

Public may contact the control room on 1077 or on 04343-234444 for disaster/ flood related information.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.