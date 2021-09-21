Directors conclave held

The role of independent directors in company boards has taken centre stage as they are entrusted with several responsibilities was highlighted at a three-day Directors Conclave organised virtually by the Coimbatore Management Association, the Auditors Association of Southern India, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The event was on “Role of Directors on Board in Building and Sustaining Effective Companies.” The event had a panel discussion on the third day on “Corporate Laws with Special Focus on Director’s Responsibilities and Roles.”

Office bearers

Dipak Shah, director of Crystal Tea, was elected chairman of the South India Tea Exporters’ Association, for 2021-2022. Rony Tharakan, Deputy General Managar of Swiss Singapore, was elected vice chairman of the Association, at the annual meeting held here recently.