Directorate of Municipal Administration wants Coimbatore Corporation council to act on outsourcing solid waste management

July 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Directorate of Municipal Administration has written to Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar stating that if the Corporation council does not pass a resolution to implement the Government Order on outsourcing solid waste management to a private party, the Directorate could use its authority to convene a meeting and pass it.

The Directorate has said that the process must be initiated in seven days from the date of receipt of the letter (July 7, 2023).

Commissioner M. Prathap told reporters on Tuesday, July 18, that the G.O. was received roughly two months ago. It was not tabled in the general council meeting held on May 15. It was tabled during the meeting held on June 30, but was deferred as the councillors requested clarity on the work nature and salary of sanitary workers.

The DMA letter stated, “Since there is a delay in the immediate disposal of the garbage generated daily in the Coimbatore Corporation and the Council has not given approval to implement the solid waste management works, the Coimbatore Municipal Commissioner is requested through this letter to issue appropriate orders for the implementation of the Government Order in the interest of people and public health.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter, citing Rule 156 (6) of Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023, said the Corporation Commissioner shall immediately send a report to the Director of Municipal Administration when, for any reason, the ordinary meeting as required to be convened under this rule is not convened for two months consecutively; or where any business relating to the execution of work for which financial allocation is already made or any other business of public importance — which in the opinion of the Commissioner cannot be delayed, is adjourned to next meeting without a valid reason.

Further, as per Rule No.156(6)(B): In the public interest, it is requested to implement the essential solid waste management works within seven days of receiving this letter after passing the appropriate resolution, the letter mentioned.

“It is further informed that in case of failure to implement the above-mentioned works within seven days, in Rule No.156(6)(B): the Director of Municipal Administration will issue appropriate order to execute these works as per the authority given to him,” the letter read.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.