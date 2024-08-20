Director of Private Schools issues protocols for the conduct of service associations on the heels of sexual assault at fake NCC camp

The Director of Private Schools has issued protocols for the functioning of service-oriented associations in self-financed private schools, following the sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl during a fake NCC camp in a private school in Krishnagiri district.

ADVERTISEMENT

No district-level or State-level camp shall be held in any private school without the permission of the parents and written consent from the District Education Officer. The consent will be based on a letter from the accredited district-level/State-level personnel of the association (Scout, Guide, JRC, NCC, or NSS)

Any such camp shall involve an adequate number of female teachers accompanying the girls and a corresponding number of male teachers for the safety of the boys, a communication from Director of Private Schools M. Palanisami said.

ADVERTISEMENT

All self-financed private schools that have service-centric associations such as the NSS, NCC, Scouts, Guides or JRC shall have such associations duly registered by their respective association headquarters. Such associations shall conduct training/volunteer services only through accredited personnel trained by the State headquarters of the organisations. Private schools must not conduct any camps by ad-hoc trainers, and no school can have an association without qualified personnel duly accredited by the State headquarters concerned.

Camps held outside school campuses shall have the written consent of each parent allowing the participation of their wards, the Director of Private Schools said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the accused, Siva, alias Sivaraman, who had been remanded in the rape case, had profited from such fake NCC camps by charging ₹1,500 per student, which was collected by the school from each student.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.