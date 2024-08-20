Director of Private Schools issues protocols for the conduct of service associations on the heels of sexual assault at fake NCC camp

The Director of Private Schools has issued protocols for the functioning of service oriented associations in self-financed private schools here, on the heels of the sexual assault on a 12 year old girl during a fake NCC camp in a private school Krishnagiri district.

No district level/State level camp shall be held in any private school without the permission of parents and written consent from District Education Officer and the consent will be based on a letter from the accredited district/state level personnel of the Association (Scout,Guide, JRC, NCC, or NSS)

Any such camp shall involve adequate number of female teachers to accompany the girls and corresponding number of male teachers for the safety of the boys, the communication from the Director of Private Schools M.Palanisami said.

All self-financed private schools that have service centric associations such as the NSS, NCC, Scouts, Guide and JRC shall have such associations duly registered by their respective association headquarters. Such associations shall conduct their training/volunteer services only through accredited personnel trained by the State headquarters of the organisations. Private schools must not conduct any camps by ad-hoc trainers and no school can have an association without qualified personnel duly accredited by the concerned State headquarters

Camps held outside of the school campuses shall have the written consent from each parent allowing for the participation of their wards, the Director of Private Schools has stated.

In the meantime, the accused Siva alias Sivaraman, now remanded for rape of the child, had profited off through such fake NCC camps by charging Rs.1,500 per student and the money by collected by the school from each student, according to sources.