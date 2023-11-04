ADVERTISEMENT

Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes inspect Sokkadi village in Krishnagiri

November 04, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman interacting with the residents of Sokkadi village in Krishnagiri on Saturday, | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman inspected Sokkadi village here that witnessed vandalism of Adi Dravidar houses over an inter-caste conflict recently.

Dr. Ravivarman, accompanied by Collector K.M. Sarayu and Superintendent of Police Sarojkumar Thakur, visited the village that witnessed communal conflict resulting in vandalism of Dalit houses by the intermediate castes on October 29. He inspected the houses and also interacted with the victims on the happenings of that day. Later, he chaired a reviewed meeting at the Collectorate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US