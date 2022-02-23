Directly recruited revenue officers stage demonstration in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Direct Recruitment Revenue Officers’ (Grade-II) Association (TNDRROA) on Wednesday staged a demonstration pressing for charter of demands.

The association said that the protest was to condemn Coimbatore district revenue authority’s anti-employee stand and disciplinary actions taken without reasonable grounds. It wanted the district revenue authority to cancel temporary suspension orders issued to employees.

TNDRROA has resolved to stage a protest by taking a day’s leave on February 25 and indefinite strike from February 28 if their demands are not met.