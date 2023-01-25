ADVERTISEMENT

Direct ragi procurement centres opened in Krishnagiri

January 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ragi procurement to meet the public distribution needs of ragi introduced on a pilot basis in the Nilgiris was launched in the district. Six direct procurement centres in the district that has ragi among its primary cultivation has been opened here.

The State government had announced replacement of rice with ragi for public distribution through fair price shops for Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts on a pilot basis.  This envisions replacement of rice with 2 kg of ragi for family card holders to provide nutritional security and tap into the local millet production.

It is estimated that Nilgiris will require 11,040 mts of ragi annually for distribution to its family card holders. To meet that demand, ragi procurement from ragi growing areas of Krishnagiri has been cleared by the Civil Supplies Department.

In Krishnagiri, direct procurement centres have been opened at Bagalur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society for Hosur block, Nallarapalli Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society in Samanapalli village in Shoolagiri block; besides Belakondapalli and Kelamangalam Agricutural Producers Cooperative Credit Society. The procurement centres will function from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m, and 2.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Earlier, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy opened the direct procurement centres.

