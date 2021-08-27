Direct Procurement Centres to function from today

The district administration said that the Direct Procurement Centres, run through Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, would start functioning in a phased manner from August 28 in the district.

In a press release, Collector H. Krishnanunni said that paddy was ready for harvesting in areas irrigated by Thadapalli – Arakankottai Canals and the administration would open the centres for procurement.

He said Grade ‘A’ variety paddy would be procured for a minimum support price of ₹ 1,958 a quintal and the common variety for ₹ 1,918 a quintal.

Centres

Centres that would start functioning from August 28: Elur, Puduvalliyampalayam, Karattipalayam, Nanjai Puliyampatti and Kallipatti; from September 1: Kasipalayam, Puduvalliyampalayam, Nanjai Puliyampatti, T.N. Palayam, Kallipatti and Nanja Goundan Palayam; from September 7: Kallipatti, Gugalur, Nanja Goundan Palayam, Puduvalliyampalayam, Pudukaraipudur, Karattipalayam, Mevani, Elur, Nanjai Puliyampatti, Soundapur (Athani) and Karunkaradu, and from September 10: Gugalur, Nanja Goundan Palayam, Pudukaraipudur, P. Mettupalayam, Ponnachipudur and Polavakalipalayam.

‘Register details’

The press release said that farmers should register their details at the centres with photo copies of certificate from Village Administrative Officer, patta for the cultivated land, chitta, adangal, Aadhaar card, copy of bank pass book and two passport size photographs.