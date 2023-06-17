HamberMenu
Direct admission permitted in Govt. arts colleges to fill vacant seats

June 17, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Government arts and science colleges have been permitted by the Higher Education Department to carry out direct admission of candidates for filling vacant seats, much to the relief of students who had not taken part in the online admission process.

At an online meeting with principals earlier this week, the authorities had issued instructions for receiving applications directly from students.

The government colleges in the cities and major towns have been able to admit candidates to most of the seats. But the case is not the same with the newly-started colleges and those in rural parts, Principal of the Government Arts College for Women, Coimbatore, T. Veeramani said.

There is hope among the govt. college heads that there was still scope for female students who would have got themselves admitted to self-financing colleges, due to low cut-off aggregate, to apply for seats in the available programmes in the government colleges, in order to avail the benefit of the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme.

The scheme entailing ₹ 1,000 financial assistance every month is meant for girls from government schools. They will receive the financial assistance, which will be disbursed directly into their bank accounts till they complete their UG/ Diploma/ITI or any recognised course.

