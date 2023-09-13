Dilapidated roads, water supply issues affect residents of Ward 43 in Coimbatore

September 13, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents of Kuppakonam Pudur aka KK Pudur under Ward 43 in Coimbatore city demanded better road and drinking water infrastructure. The grievances ranged from dilapidated roads, water supply issues, and stagnant drains.

Ward 43: Venkitapuram (West Zone) Councillor Name: P. Mallika (DMK) Councillor contact number: 8925514043 Main areas: K.K. Pudur, Maniam Vellappar Street towards Maniam Maruthakutty Junction, Thadagam Road, Simson Nagar Junction, Kalyani Nagar, Ramasamy Street Voters: Female - 8,172; Male - 8,084; Others - 1, Total - 16,257 Issues: Clogged stormwater drains, rutted roads, Suez 24x7 drinking water yet to be connected, and poor water quality Civic body services and infrastructure: Public toilet, primary health centre, daily waste collection, water tank, Corporation park, streetlights

Anitha (55), an apartment-dweller of Ramalinganagar, alleged that the roads have remained in a state of disrepair for several years due to continuous pipeline work — underground drainage, electricity and SUEZ drinking water.

Ms. Anitha, who has been living there for three decades, claimed she prefers walking due to frequent two-wheeler accidents. “But as more apartments came up here, an increasing number of cars have made walking difficult for residents,” she added.

A local fruit vendor, who frequently commutes to areas like R.S. Puram, Edyarpalayam, and K.K. Pudur said travelling through KK Pudur and Edayarpalayam has become increasingly difficult due to the damaged roads. “Even conservancy workers with pushcarts face similar challenges,” he added.

An official in the Engineering Department of the Corporation said that linking and testing works of the Suez 24x7 drinking water connections is ongoing in Wards 42, 43 and 44. Hence, the roads were dug. “The Corporation has been laying roads in areas dug for the project. Work began two months ago and are expected to be completed in a month in these wards,” he added.

Ms. Anitha alleged the quality of water supplied via the older pipelines from 5 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. is substandard. “I purchase retail water as my husband suffers kidney issues and I can’t take risks,” she added.

Renuka (60), who resides in the same area, raised concerns about the drinking water from the overhead tank, stating that it is excessively salty and unfit for consumption. “I am among the many without access to borewell facility and depend on water from the tanker. But the distribution of water remains insufficient,” she added.

An official concerned with the Ward said that some residents manually change the valve or have the same storage facility for both regular water and drinking water causing the saltiness. “Authorities will be instructed to check the pipes across the Ward, inform the residents and make changes,” he added.

Gopalan (84) sounded alarm over the rampant mosquito breeding in the area, attributing it to open dumping and households connecting their sewage pipes to the stormwater drains.

Another official of the Health Department of the Corporation said that steps are being taken to reduce open dumping - 13-tonne mixed waste was reduced to three tonnes in a year after strict action. He added that the water stagnation will be cleared regularly soon.

