Dilapidated houses in Sri Lanka Tamil rehabilitation camps to be rebuild

February 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The district Collector on Thursday said that 429 dilapidated houses in Sri Lanka Tamil rehabilitation camps at Azhiyar and Kottur in the district are being reconstructed at a cost of ₹21.46 crore by the district adminstration.

A total of 3,002 Sri Lankan Tamils ​​live in four camps in the district — 723 in Mettupalayam’s Vedar Colony, 885 in Perur, 613 in Anaimalai’s Kottur and 781 in Azhiyar.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, while inspecting the camps in the district, said the Housing Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj would construct four-house complexes at a cost of ₹5 lakh per unit and single house at ₹5.65 lakh per unit — each home to be 300 sq. feet.