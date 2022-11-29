Dilapidated corporation school building in Erode poses risk to students

November 29, 2022 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The dilapidated condition of a building at the Corporation Primary School on Valayakara Street is posing danger to the students as parents urge the civic body to carry out repair works.

As many as 35 students study from Standard I to V in the school that has two buildings. While classes were conducted for students in one building, the first floor of another building remained unutilised due to its poor condition while food was cooked for anganwadi children in the ground floor. “Due to incessant rain, the condition of the building in the first floor turned worse”, said a parent, speaking on anonymity. The parent said that roots protrude from the building and the concrete slab also fell due to rain. Earlier, training was conducted for teachers and corporation staff. But the structure remains unstable and the first floor is not used now, said the parents.

Parents fear that the deplorable condition would affect the ground structure also where food is cooked and served to children. “Repair works need to be carried out immediately before the entire building turn’s dangerous to all”, said the parents. Also, medical and special camps related to elections were also held on the school premises and local people visit the school regularly.