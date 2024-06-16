Digitisation process hits registration of natham lands

Kamala (name changed) purchased a plot in her hometown in December 2022 but has been unable to transfer the patta to her name. Upon approaching the Village Administrative Officer (VAO), she was informed that the digitisation of natham land documents was ongoing and that the patta transfer could only be completed once this process was finished. When she checked the patta status online, the plot she purchased was listed as “government land.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hari (name changed) wanted to buy a housing site in his village and identified a plot owned by five people. The owners agreed to register the plot in one of their names before selling it to him. However, this has not been possible due to the digitisation process, which has affected the registration of natham lands.

Industry owners who wish to pledge their natham property documents for loans have also faced issues, as they cannot register the documents. Such complaints are widespread, as the digitisation of natham land documents has been ongoing for over a year in the state.

An official from the Registration Department in Coimbatore stated that registration delays were only temporary. He explained that if a document was not updated on the Tamil Nilam portal, it could not be registered. However, in areas where digitisation is complete within the Coimbatore district, registrations are proceeding without major issues.

“Even field-level officials acknowledge the multiple and complex issues the public faces as the digitisation process continues. Until the process is completed, those affected are helpless. What is worse is that there is no clear indication of when the digitisation will be completed. When the government undertook such a massive task, it should have implemented measures to ensure the public were not adversely affected. Even now, while continuing the digitisation process, it should not halt any services related to natham lands,” said K. Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.