‘Digitally capturing attendance of workers under MGNREGS mandatory from January 1’

December 30, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - ERODE

The district administration has said that digitally capturing the attendance of workers employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been made mandatory from January 1, 2023.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that earlier manual attendance was maintained at worksites and to ensure transparency and accountability, the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app was introduced from May 16, 2022.

Through the new app, capturing attendance was made mandatory at all the worksites, even if they are less than 20 workers. Hence, workers, including differently-abled persons, were asked to register their attendance in morning and afternoon without fail. “Only if the attendance is registered in the app, wages will be paid”, the release said.

The release said that L. Balakrishnan has been appointed as an ombudsman (grievance redressal officer) to redress the problems related to implementation of the scheme in the district. Instructions for ombudsman have been formulated under Section 27 of the MGNREGS Act and the officer could be contacted at 89258-11307 or emailed at mgnregs.ombudsman.erode@gmail.com

The officer will receive complaints or petitions and take necessary action within 30 days and also carry out field inspection related to the complaints or petitions. Issues related to delay in disbursement of wages will be taken up by him directly and action will be taken accordingly. Hence, workers under the scheme or the public can lodge complaints with the officer, the release added.