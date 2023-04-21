ADVERTISEMENT

Digital training infrastructure of government, private sector to be tapped to generate skilled manpower

April 21, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the changing dynamics of work skills owing to technological progress, Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development (DTNBWED), a unit of Ministry of Labour and Employment, intends to tap digital training infrastructure of industries, non-governmental organisations, and State governments to maximise its reach of skill training to new and existing workers.

Earlier known as the Central Board for Workers Education, the DTNBWED has signed MoUs with the National Skill Development Corporation, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Allahabad-based Motilal Nehru Institute, and International Labour Organisation for skilling and re-skilling industrial work force.

Against the backdrop of high rate of unemployment on the one hand, and technology infusion and advent of Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence on the other, the board will also have tie-ups with regular universities to bridge the skill gap through internship training for students, Virjesh Upadhyay, Chairman, DTNBWED, said here on Friday.

He was addressing the regional advisory committee meeting with stakeholders organised by the board’s regional directorate. The board was also exploring the scope to use corporate social responsibility funds to strengthen training infrastructure for shop-floor workers, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

These initiatives by the board will enable industries here that were facing shortage of skilled hands to source manpower from rural parts, N. Sampath Kumar, General Manager (HR and Training), Roots Industries, said.

P. Narendran, General Manager (Finance), Aqua Sub Engineering, urged the board to club its efforts with that of the State Government to broad base skilled manpower availability.

Bobby Edwin, Vice-President (HR), Saraddha Terry Products, mooted validation of skill-orientation programmes conducted for the students by industries.

More number of workers from remote rural parts could be trained for unorganised sector if the board relaxed the stipulation that a minimum of 100 trainees must be enrolled for such skilling programmes, Meera Krishna, Director, CORD, Coimbatore, said.

R. Meenakshikumar, Regional Director in-charge, DTNBWED, and P. Murugesan, RAC Chairman, also took part in the discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US