Digital planetarium to be key attraction in STEM park

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics park that is being established at Sree Garden in Erode.

ERODE

17 July 2021 22:58 IST

Erode Corporation has proposed the project under Smart Cities Mission

To provide practical knowledge to students in science and technology, the Corporation is establishing a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) park at ₹ 10.42 crore at Sree Garden in Ward 46 here.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the park with digital planetarium will have science and maths gadgets, evolution gadgets, science on sphere, indoor gallery exhibits, observatory dome with telescope and space zone.

Officials said though students updated their knowledge by accessing the internet, facilities for practical education with good understanding were much limited. Hence, the Corporation proposed the project of integrating park and practical education through the STEM concept, they said.

The science and technology park would have exhibits on basic sciences like mechanics, sound and light, chemistry, biology and working models on applied sciences and different technologies. The maths park would have models and exhibits to create interest in mathematical concepts like trigonometry, Pythagoras theorem, conical sections, probability, square wheel curvature and many more.

The digital planetarium would have a 360-degree dome with a high-end projection system.

The fully air-conditioned dome could accommodate 30 to 35 visitors in a single show with a long list of video titles on various astronomical and expedition topics. This planetarium was expected to be the key attraction in the park.

Also, a play zone with gigantic fun station would be another major attraction with a number of play components embedded with various science and technology concepts and puzzles, they said.

Work was in progress at a sprawling 48,900 sq. ft. and scheduled to be completed in February, 2022, the officials said.