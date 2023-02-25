ADVERTISEMENT

‘Digital payment in the retail sector to go up to 65% by 2026’

February 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Awardees at the National Management Day celebrations organised by Coimbatore Management Association in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Digital payment in the retail sector, which stood at 40% in 2021, is set to go up to 65 % by 2026, CEO of Reliance Payment Solutions Ltd. A.R. Ramesh said at the National Management Day celebrations and award ceremony organised by the Coimbatore Management Association (CMA) here on Friday.

“The UPI (Unified Payment Interface) is the buzzword that indicates the direction the digital economy is taking... Digital penetration is getting deeper and stronger as the number of internet subscribers in India has swelled to 837 millions.”

“The UPI transactions that remained at ₹92 crore in 2018 had grown multifold to ₹5,166 crore in 2022, surpassing transaction modes such as NEFT, IMPS, credit and debit cards.. Post-pandemic, digital transactions have surged significantly and have become a way of life,” he said.

CMA president R. Varadarajan spoke on the genesis and growth of the association over the years. CMA honoured successful entrepreneurs, managers and management faculty with prestigious awards.

