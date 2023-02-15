HamberMenu
Digital library introduced in Coimbatore Central Prison

February 15, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Central Prison has added audio books to its library which would be broadcast through the televisions in inmates blocks. G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range), and M. Urmila, Superintendent of the Central Prison, inaugurated the facility. According to the prison authorities, the jail houses around 2,400 prisoners, including convicts and remand prisoners. As part of strengthening the rehabilitation of inmates, the prison authorities are promoting reading. The prison library has a collection of about 10,000 books. To further encourage reading among inmates, the prison administration has started broadcasting audio books that have been added to the library. According to the prison administration, audio books of works by popular and award winning writers are broadcast through 85 television sets that are installed in different blocks for one hour in the morning and in the evening.

