Digital invoice for LPG refill
As part of Indian Oil’s initiative to go green and reduce paper consumption, customers booking Indane LPG cylinders will henceforth be issued digital invoice. T At present, customers receive hard copy of their invoices upon refill delivery. Under the new initiative, customers can access their digital invoice through SMS sent on registered mobile number or on https://cx.indianoil.in
