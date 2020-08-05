‘Digital devices of Sri Lankan gangster missing’

The digital devices of the man suspected to be Sri Lankan underworld operative Angoda Lokka, who died early this July in Coimbatore, are missing, according to police.
Before the CB-CID took over the investigation on Monday, Coimbatore city police had recovered the digital devices of Amani Thanji, the Sri Lankan woman who was staying with the suspect, and two others who allegedly helped them -- D. Sivakamasundari from Madurai and her friend S. Dyaneswaran from Erode.
Police have strong reasons to believe that the suspect who lived as Pradeep Singh in Coimbatore could have used at least a mobile phone. However, no digital device was found from the rented house at Cheran Ma Nagar in Coimbatore during searches.
“We were keen to investigate this aspect as digital devices used by a suspect will have large size of information. No such device was found until the CB-CID took over the investigation,” said a senior officer of the Coimbatore city police.
Local police had seized a mobile phone from Thanji, two mobile phones and a tablet from Dyaneswaran and a mobile phone and laptop from Sivakamasundari.
Police suspect that the devices possibly used by the deceased could have be hidden somewhere or destroyed by the accused.
The CB-CID is learnt to have examined the call data records of the three accused for possible leads in the investigation.
The agency is now waiting to get the accused in custody for detailed interrogation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath