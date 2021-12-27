Coimbatore

DIG inspects weapons, records in Erode

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Coimbatore Range, M.S. Muthusamy inspected the weapons, police vehicles and records at the Armed Reserve Ground at Anakalpalayam here on Monday.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, Mr. Muthusamy received the guard of honour. He inspected the dog squad and appreciated the team for maintaining the squad.

He also inspected the police supply stores and held discussions with officials. A total of 50 police personnel were given cash awards and certificates for their exemplary service in dealing with cases related to murder, dacoity and other crimes.


