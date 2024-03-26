DIG inaugurates library at Salem Women’s Prison

March 26, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Salem

G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) prisons, Coimbatore range, inaugurated the library and children’s playing hall at Salem Women’s Prison on Tuesday.

Prison officials said that the facilities were inaugurated for the benefit of women prisoners and their children below the age of six. Additionally, a tailoring hall for the benefit of families of prison staff was also inaugurated at the prison staff quarters. The DIG also inspected the Salem Central Prison.

Salem Central Prison Superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth, women prison superintendent Geetha and other prison staff were present.

