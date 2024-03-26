GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DIG inaugurates library at Salem Women’s Prison

March 26, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) prisons, Coimbatore range, inaugurated the library and children’s playing hall at Salem Women’s Prison on Tuesday.

Prison officials said that the facilities were inaugurated for the benefit of women prisoners and their children below the age of six. Additionally, a tailoring hall for the benefit of families of prison staff was also inaugurated at the prison staff quarters. The DIG also inspected the Salem Central Prison.

Salem Central Prison Superintendent (in-charge) G. Vinoth, women prison superintendent Geetha and other prison staff were present.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.