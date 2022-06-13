DIG felicitates policemen in Tiruppur

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police - Coimbatore Range, M.S. Muthusamy held a meeting with District Superintendent of Police, G. Shashank Sai, and other senior police officials regarding the grave criminal activities that happened in the district, here on Monday.

According to a release, the DIG held a detailed discussion on the grave crimes that happened in the recent times across the district and gave suggestions to the officials.

The DIG also congratulated and distributed certificates to the police officials, who performed well in arresting history-sheeters and criminals, involved in grave crimes. A Deputy Superintendent of Police, 9 Inspectors and 12 Sub-Inspectors and 22 policemen were honoured during the meeting.