DIG conducts inquiry in Salem Prison

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons (Coimbatore range), G. Shanmuga Sundaram, conducted an inquiry in Salem Central Prison on Saturday.

Recently, two wardens attached to the prison were placed under suspension based on allegations that they acted in favour of a rowdy by letting him leave the prison through the canteen instead of the main gate and preventing him from being arrested by the Kancheepuram police. Allegations were raised that some more prison officials were also involved in this incident.

Sources in the Prison Department said action would be taken against a few more prison officials based on the inquiry.